Woodford General Store burglary suspect at large

Surveillance footage shows the burglar leaving Woodford General Store with several valuable items
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say someone burglarized Woodford General Store on Vermont Route 9 early Christmas morning.

Troopers observed signs of forced entry into the building when they arrived around 4:30 a.m. Several valuable items were stolen.

The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Corporal Travis Hess at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421.

