Woodford General Store burglary suspect at large

WOODFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say someone burglarized Woodford General Store on Vermont Route 9 early Christmas morning.

Troopers observed signs of forced entry into the building when they arrived around 4:30 a.m. Several valuable items were stolen.

The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Corporal Travis Hess at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.