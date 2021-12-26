BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas! Today will be a much quieter day weather-wise. Skies will remain cloudy, with snow showers likely, though mainly in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. A trace to as much as 3 inches accumulation is possible. Though the threat for freezing rain has ended, some roads are likely to remain slick during the day. Skies will partially clear out tonight, with cold lows in the single digits and teens. Monday is looking fair, with morning sun, followed by increasing clouds.

The last bit of 2021 will be fairly active, though no big storms are expected. A weak system will bring the chance for some snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system will then bring valley showers and mountain snow showers Thursday. The year, and December, will end on a quiet note Friday. New Year’s Day will bring the chance for flurries.

