Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas! Today will be a much quieter day weather-wise. Skies will remain cloudy, with snow showers likely, though mainly in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. A trace to as much as 3 inches accumulation is possible. Though the threat for freezing rain has ended, some roads are likely to remain slick during the day. Skies will partially clear out tonight, with cold lows in the single digits and teens. Monday is looking fair, with morning sun, followed by increasing clouds.

The last bit of 2021 will be fairly active, though no big storms are expected. A weak system will bring the chance for some snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system will then bring valley showers and mountain snow showers Thursday. The year, and December, will end on a quiet note Friday. New Year’s Day will bring the chance for flurries.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
A ruling from Vermont's highest court on a small quarry in Cavendish could have a big effect on...
How a small quarry could have a big effect on Vermont’s land use law
The WCAX News morning show team.
WCAX twist on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Thursday and Friday, testing sites throughout Vermont distributed thousands of rapid antigen...
Many Vermonters turn to at-home COVID tests ahead of holiday celebrations
A total of 70 lives have been lost in Vermont in 2021 due to distracted or impaired driving.
Saturation patrols checking for sober drivers through holidays

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast