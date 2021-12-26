Advertisement

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 26, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will start off very quiet and cold, with the colder valleys in the single digits. The rest of the day is looking fair, with some morning sun giving way to increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. A weak system will start to move in Monday night, with light snow and/or mixed precipitation possible. Little or no accumulation is expected, however. Some snow showers will continue Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking a little unsettled, but only some flurries are expected. 2021 and December will ending on a quiet note, with dry and tranquil weather Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 30s, and lows in the 20s.

New Year’s Weekend may be more active, as models are hinting at a possible messy storm, with snow, sleet, freezing rain, and even rain as potential precipitation. Stay tuned on air and online through the week for the latest updates on this possible storm.

