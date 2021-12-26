BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Merry Christmas to all who celebrate! It wasn’t the snowy white Christmas many of us had hoped for, but it certainly was icy for most outside the NEK. Springfield won the ice lottery today, and picked up a quarter inch of ice through this afternoon. We’ll continue to see light precipitation through Saturday evening. This means road conditions will remain hazardous through tonight.

After seeing temperatures warm above freezing this afternoon in the Champlain Valley and southwestern Vermont, allowing most ice to melt, temperatures are on their way back down tonight. This means wet roadways may freeze back over, and chances for freezing rain and snow return. Additional snow and ice accumulations will be minimal, but enough to prolong hazardous conditions. One more thing to watch out for tonight is low visibility. Areas of fog are expected to develop tonight, which could further complicate travel.

Please be very careful if you have to go outside tonight. In addition to slick roads, watch out for slippery and ice-covered stairs, driveways and sidewalks.

Any lingering precipitation will be all snow by Sunday morning. Most snow showers will be confined to northwestern slopes of the Green Mountains. Summits may see a fresh dusting to two inches, with no accumulation expected outside of the mountains.

The last week of 2021 starts quiet, with a dry and seasonable Monday expected. There are a couple chances for light wintry precipitation next week, but most of the week will be quiet. We’ll see mild temperatures through mid week with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Stay safe and enjoy the rest of the holiday!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.