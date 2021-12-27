Advertisement

3 people escape injury after falling through ice in NH

New Hampshire officials say three people and a dog are safe after falling through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee.
New Hampshire officials say three people and a dog are safe after falling through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee. - File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials say three people and a dog are safe after falling through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Moultonborough Fire Chief David Bengston says the three who plunged through the ice near Long Island are lucky.

It happened Sunday night while they were trying to rescue their dog after it went through the ice.

Bengston says the people were trying to use ladders to reach the dog, but they ended up going through the ice, as well.

The water was shallow enough so the people and the dog could make it to shore.

