Abortion, drunken driving, animal welfare laws to take effect in NH

The new year brings new laws for New Hampshire, including an abortion ban that was passed as part of the state budget. - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The new year brings new laws for New Hampshire, including an abortion ban that was passed as part of the state budget. The budget Gov. Chris Sununu signed in June contained a provision prohibiting abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions for the mother’s life or physical health.

Other new laws taking effect on Jan. 1 include enhanced penalties for repeat drunken drivers who kill or injure others, as well as a trio of animal-related measures. One requires drivers who injure or kill cats to notify police or the pets’ owners, a mandate that has long existed for run-over dogs.  

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

