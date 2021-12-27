After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine

CAMERON PARK, Calif. (KCRA) - Doctors didn’t think a mother of five from California would survive COVID-19, but she did. Now, she’s urging everyone to get vaccinated against the virus.

Life took a turn for Andrea Arriaga Borges when she tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2021. The last thing she remembers is talking to family before being intubated at the hospital.

“I said, ‘They’re gonna intubate me, but I’m fine. Just listen to the doctors.’ That’s all I remember. And then, I was in a coma for two months,” Andrea Borges said.

Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four months, two of them in a coma. She encourages anyone who is unsure or against the vaccine to talk to their doctors. (Source: Nathan Borges, KCRA via CNN)

The mother of five underwent multiple blood transfusions and a tracheotomy. She lost her motor skills and had to re-learn how to walk. She missed one of her daughters’ high school graduations.

“The doctors told my kids and my husband I wasn’t gonna make it,” Andrea Borges said.

After four months in multiple hospitals, doctors were shocked by Andrea Borges’ recovery and ability to be sent home. Her survival also gave her a change of heart.

“I was against the vaccine, and after going through what I went through, I don’t wish that upon anybody,” Andrea Borges said.

Andrea Borges was unvaccinated when she got sick. She says she was healthy and had no underlying issues. She is now fully vaccinated, as are her husband, kids and friends.

“Just don’t take anything for granted because you never know what could happen. Nobody expected that to happen to her, and so, the fact that it did gave, I think all of us, a totally different perspective on everything,” daughter Ashley Borges said.

Andrea Borges believes it is a miracle that she was able to return home to her family for the holidays. She encourages anyone who is unsure or against the vaccine to educate themselves and talk to their doctors.

“I think I would say do it. Get vaccinated. Just do it,” she said.

