Despite supply issues and COVID, retailers see strong holiday shopping season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for retailers who count on holiday business to drive the bottom line. But how did labor and supply chain shortages and continued COVID fears impact local merchants?

Local business owners and communities I spoke with say they’re pleased with the turnout this year.

On Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace, hundreds of shoppers were taking advantage of post-Christmas deals on Monday.

“I don’t wanna lose any of the stores we have. They’re charming and so many businesses have gone down because of COVID,” said Alexandra Elvitsky of Vergennes.

Elvitsky says she only shops locally for presents, and barely touched her computer this holiday season.

“All online, everything online-- we went to the mall one time last week because we were like, we have to do it once this holiday season,” said Mirela Baric of Burlington.

Baric says she was strictly online this holiday season for convenience and COVID concerns.

But she found herself shopping locally on Monday.

“We’re going snowboarding tomorrow and we were like, ‘Oh shoot, we didn’t get all our things yet.’ So this was easier,” Baric said.

“We were very happy. There were a lot of customers in the store, business was good,” said Mark Bouchett, who co-owns Homeport in Burlington.

Bouchett says he expects holiday season sales to match last year’s-- which was a surprisingly good year.

He adds staffing shortages were a hurdle for the local business this year.

“I was scared to death that it would hurt us, and I think it did quite frankly. I think we lost sales, but you can’t quantify it; you don’t know what you didn’t do,” Bouchett said.

Over in Waterbury, Ariel Mondlak from Revitalizing Waterbury says about $30,000 were spent locally through gift cards this holiday season, which is around $5,000 more than in 2019.

“It’s nice to see people come out and still support local-- shop, dine, otherwise patronize our businesses,” Mondlak said.

In Essex, Ryan Nakhleh of the Essex Experience says their businesses saw about a 20% increase in sales this holiday season.

“More and more people are seeing the importance of shopping locally and supporting these local businesses and producers, which is really exciting,” Nakhleh said.

Erin Sigrist of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association says they’re seeing a 10% increase in sales this holiday season compared to 2019.

“When you’re together and celebrating, there’s more buying and gift-giving,” Sigrist said.

Sigrist says the holiday shopping season officially ends in the new year, so there might be an even bigger jump in sales after that.

