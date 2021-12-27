Florida doctor pleads not guilty to shooting truck driver in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A doctor has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a delivery truck driver in southern Vermont more than two years ago.

Jozsef Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida, appeared in court Monday during a video arraignment from a Vermont prison.

Piri was charged earlier this month with the shooting death of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, who was found dead in the produce truck he was driving.

Police say the men didn’t know each other.

Police say Piri was returning to Connecticut from his Vermont property when he was driving in front of the truck just before the shooting.

Attorneys agreed Piri could be released on $250,000 bail.

