Funding approved for New Hampshire youth center staff

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The number of counselors at New Hampshire’s youth detention center has dropped to an all-time low, but the state is moving to bring in temporary workers soon.

The Executive Council on Wednesday approved spending $847,000 in federal funds to work with a staffing agency and bring in 18 temporary youth counselors for seven months.

State officials said in the past few months, the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has had fewer youth counselors than at any prior time, just as the state is facing increased demand for child and adolescent mental health care during the coronavirus pandemic. 

