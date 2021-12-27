Advertisement

Group seeks to open nonprofit grocery in downtown Bennington

A nonprofit group wants to open a grocery store in downtown Bennington and has secured a...
A nonprofit group wants to open a grocery store in downtown Bennington and has secured a $200,000 loan from the town to do so. - File photo(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A nonprofit group wants to open a grocery store in downtown Bennington and has secured a $200,000 loan from the town to do so.

The group said in a statement that the Bennington Community Market will be a small nonprofit grocery store that promotes sustainable local agriculture, downtown revitalization and healthy food.

The group hopes to open the store in late spring of next year.

According to the group’s application to the Bennington Revolving Loan Fund the total startup costs are estimated at around $540,000.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
A crash in Sheldon Saturday afternoon left a child dead and two adults injured.
19-month-old boy dies following Christmas Day crash in Sheldon
A tractor-trailer exceeding weight and height limits damaged the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon...
Vermont town triples fines for covered bridge violations
A total of 70 lives have been lost in Vermont in 2021 due to distracted or impaired driving.
Saturation patrols checking for sober drivers through holidays
Surveillance footage shows the burglar leaving Woodford General Store with several valuable items
Woodford General Store burglary suspect at large

Latest News

Snowmobile riders from outside of New Hampshire will have the chance to explore the over 7,000...
New Hampshire open snowmobile registration weekend in March
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Funding approved for New Hampshire youth center staff
Gov. Kathy Hochul-Last week
WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York
Some Vermont families don’t have to head to the food shelf to pick up meals, instead, they can...
Feeding Chittenden continues with pilot delivery service