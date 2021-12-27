Group seeks to open nonprofit grocery in downtown Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A nonprofit group wants to open a grocery store in downtown Bennington and has secured a $200,000 loan from the town to do so.

The group said in a statement that the Bennington Community Market will be a small nonprofit grocery store that promotes sustainable local agriculture, downtown revitalization and healthy food.

The group hopes to open the store in late spring of next year.

According to the group’s application to the Bennington Revolving Loan Fund the total startup costs are estimated at around $540,000.

