Harvest Tips Follow-up: What to make with those canned tomatoes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re revisiting our fall harvest series by turning those canned tomatoes into a delicious sauce.

Our Cat Viglienzoni checked in with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener intern at the UVM Extension to find out how.

Watch the video to see.

Related Stories:

Harvest Tips: Canning tomatoes

Harvest Tips: Perfect pickling

Harvest Tips: Raspberry freezer jam

Harvest Tips: Preserving herbs

Harvest Tips: Dehydrating veggies, fruits and more

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.