Help for those struggling with pandemic-intensified holiday stress

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many of us experience holiday stress, but this year we’re also grappling with a pandemic that doesn’t seem to want to end.

“We have to acknowledge with ourselves that it’s stressful and what we are going through right now with the pandemic, in general, is new and it’s really long and we are tired and it’s OK,” said Erica Schleif, a mental health counselor for Gifford Health Care.

As we enter another year with COVID, Schleif says it’s normal to have post-holiday blues, especially with the monotony of COVID on top of it all.

She says it’s a good time to check in with yourself and recognize the stress the pandemic is adding to your life. She also says you should prepare yourself for the long haul.

“How can we look at it like OK, COVID is here, COVID isn’t going away, not that any of us can see it in the near future, and how can I reframe what that feels like,” Schleif explained.

It’s also important to recognize your needs.

“What do I need? Do I need rest? Do I need to relax? Do I need exercise? Do I need to maybe stop having that extra glass of wine at the end of the night?” Schleif said.

Mental health professionals say if you feel like you need help, seek it out. Get on a waiting list to get a referral from your primary care doctor, call a therapist or reach out to the FEMA-funded COVID Support VT.

Program Director Alex Karambelas says they are there five days a week to answer the phone and support people who need a listening ear or a referral to more intensive care.

“Reaching out for help is extremely important. We really urge people if they are struggling to give us a call. We are entirely free of charge and we are here to talk through any concerns that people may have,” Karambelas said.

COVID Support VT’s grant was recently extended through March.

“It’s very easy to kind of get your foot in the door seeking mental health support through our program. So, it’s just this wonderful intermediary step for people if you’ve been thinking about getting help but have been either overwhelmed with where to start, we’re definitely here for that first step,” Karambelas said.

And you’re encouraged to take it, even during the holiday season.

If you’d like to speak to a counselor from COVID Support VT, dial 211 (or 866-652-4636) and hit option 2. If you’re in crisis and would like to text, you can always text VT to 741741. Click here for more on COVID Support VT.

