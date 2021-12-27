New Hampshire open snowmobile registration weekend in March

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Snowmobile riders from outside of New Hampshire will have the chance to explore the over 7,000 miles of trails in the state during Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend in March.

From Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 6, sleds legally registered in other states and Canadian provinces will be able to operate on the state’s trails.

State laws and regulations regarding the operation of snowmobiles will be enforced.

