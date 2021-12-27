Advertisement

NH lawyer convicted of using fraud to get $8 million loans

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An attorney accused of lying to obtain millions of dollars in loans has been convicted of bank fraud and other charges in New Hampshire.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Joseph Foistner, 67, of Mont Vernon, was a licensed attorney in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent means to apply for over $8 million in loans and laundered money between 2015 and 2018.

Prosecutors say he submitted misleading documents suggesting he was operating a lucrative international firm when he actually had neither paying clients nor income.

A phone number for Foistner was disconnected. 

