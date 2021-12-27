Northern New York teen killed in crash on Christmas

MASSENA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Massena teen was killed in a crash on Christmas morning.

It happened on State Highway 37C in the town of Massena at about 11:18 a.m.

New York State Police say Thomas McGregor III, 18, of Massena, was headed north when he lost control, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming car.

McGregor and a passenger in the other car, Valerie Harris, 62, of Fort Covington, were rushed to the hospital, where McGregor died.

Harris was treated for minor injuries and released.

The other driver, Andrew Gray, 29, of Brasher Falls, was not injured in the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.