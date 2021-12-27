Advertisement

Northern New York teen killed in crash on Christmas

Police say a Massena teen was killed in a crash on Christmas morning.
Police say a Massena teen was killed in a crash on Christmas morning.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Massena teen was killed in a crash on Christmas morning.

It happened on State Highway 37C in the town of Massena at about 11:18 a.m.

New York State Police say Thomas McGregor III, 18, of Massena, was headed north when he lost control, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming car.

McGregor and a passenger in the other car, Valerie Harris, 62, of Fort Covington, were rushed to the hospital, where McGregor died.

Harris was treated for minor injuries and released.

The other driver, Andrew Gray, 29, of Brasher Falls, was not injured in the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
A crash in Sheldon Saturday afternoon left a child dead and two adults injured.
19-month-old boy dies following Christmas Day crash in Sheldon
William Yediares
Police: Wrong-way driver led chase with unbuckled child in front seat
A tractor-trailer exceeding weight and height limits damaged the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon...
Vermont town triples fines for covered bridge violations
A total of 70 lives have been lost in Vermont in 2021 due to distracted or impaired driving.
Saturation patrols checking for sober drivers through holidays

Latest News

New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban...
NYC vaccination mandate for the private sector takes effect
For these Essex Junction veterans, beer started out as merely a passion. But over the years,...
MiVT: 1st Republic Brewing Co.
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
William Yediares
Police: Wrong-way driver led chase with unbuckled child in front seat