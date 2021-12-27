WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul will give an update on COVID in New York on Monday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. You can watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace is now in place.

Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof by Monday that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Businesses that do not comply could face fines starting at $1,000, but Mayor Bill de Blasio has said imposing penalties will be a last resort.

The new rules cover private places where work is performed in the presence of another worker or a member of the public. That includes not only stores but shared workspaces and taxis.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)