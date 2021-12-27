Advertisement

Pandemic food assistance program extended through April 1

Vermont's Everyone Eats program.
Vermont's Everyone Eats program.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A food assistance program started during the pandemic to help Vermont residents, restaurants and farmers has been extended through April 1 to provide an additional three months of meals.

The Rutland Herald reported recently that Vermont Everyone Eats was started in August 2020 by buying meals from restaurants and supplying them to residents who self-identified as suffering from food insecurity because of the pandemic.

The program has 11 hubs that collectively provide a food program in all 14 counties of the state.

