Pandemic food assistance program extended through April 1

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A food assistance program started during the pandemic to help Vermont residents, restaurants and farmers has been extended through April 1 to provide an additional three months of meals.

The Rutland Herald reported recently that Vermont Everyone Eats was started in August 2020 by buying meals from restaurants and supplying them to residents who self-identified as suffering from food insecurity because of the pandemic.

The program has 11 hubs that collectively provide a food program in all 14 counties of the state.

Related stories:

Vermont Everyone Eats program extended to end of year

Connecting Vermonters with free food? There’s an app for that

Nonprofits say generosity from pandemic food programs retained

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.