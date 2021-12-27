Advertisement

Police: wrong-way driver led them on chase, child in front seat

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court Monday after Vermont State Police say he drove the wrong way on the interstate with a child unbuckled in the front seat.

Several people called 911 Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. after an SUV was going the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Sheffield.

Vermont State Police say when they caught up with the car, it was going the right way, but driving dangerously. The car then crashed in Barton.

Police arrested 39-year-old William Yediares on several things including resisting arrest, attempting to elude, cruelty to a child, gross negligent operation, suspicion of DUI.

Officers say a 6-year-old was in the front seat without a seatbelt or child restraint. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

More charges could be coming.

