Second annual ‘Light Up Lyndonville’ competition a success

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Families in the Lyndon area are currently enjoying cash prizes after being selected the first, second, and third place winners of the second annual ‘Light Up Lyndonville’ competition.

A local business, Shear Sensations Salon, sparked the idea during last year’s COVID Christmas.

Owner Amy Bean says the event was such a hit last year that they decided to do it again. Forty-two households submitted photos of their lights displays, and salon employees voted on the winners.

“With COVID, so many people couldn’t do what they normally do. They couldn’t gather with their families last year. This was a way where parents could put the kids in the car and bring back old-fashioned ride-along and look at lights. When we went it took a little over two hours, so it wasn’t a quick venture,” Bean said.

The first place winner received $100 for the best overall decoration, the second place winner got $75 for most creative display, and the third place winner earned $50 for the most classic display.

Bean says this competition will definitely continue next year.

