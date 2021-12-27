State relying on Vermonters to self-report at-home COVID test results

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas gatherings have passed and state leaders in Vermont are now bracing for a rise in COVID cases.

Rapid at-home testing is encouraged through the holidays to help measure the spread.

Now, they’re relying on Vermonters to self-report their results from those take-home tests through an online portal so the state can keep track of the data.

Rapid antigen tests are still in short supply.

Reporter Calvin Cutler: In all, how many stops did you make to find a test?

Kim Burns/Northfield: Four or five.

After you administer those tests and get your results, you then have to self-report to the state online.

The Vermont Department of Health says to date, Vermonters self-reported 1,527 tests to the state. About one-third of those have been positive.

The biggest bump in self-reporting came this past weekend, with 1,142 tests; 194 of those were positive.

The flood of reports came, in part, because the state gave away thousands of free tests last week.

“I know a friend that waited in line two hours to get one and by the time she got there, they were gone,” said Susan Gresser of St. Johnsbury.

Some may not have taken their tests yet.

As the state relies more on self-testing, that means more self-reporting.

“How are they ever going to get the data that you have COVID if you just have this stay-at-home test that says you’re positive, no one will ever know except for you,” Burns said.

More antigen test giveaways are slated for Tuesday-Thursday across the state.

And the federal government is ramping up antigen supply chains and delivering half a billion tests to Americans.

People we spoke with trust Vermonters to self-report or take responsibility.

“They get a positive test, they don’t go to work, they tell their family they’re positive, they self-quarantine,” Gresser said.

“They care about their community and if you care about your community, then you care about not getting other people sick,” said Elaine Watson of Montpelier.

The self-reported test results are just one data point the state uses to track COVID. They also rely on PCR results and those from providers and workplaces.

With Christmas behind us and New Year’s Eve up next, leaders are expecting cases to rise.

Leaders have said tests are just one way to stem COVID on top of vaccinations, boosters and masking in indoor public settings.

At the same time, you can still get a PCR test which is more accurate than a rapid test. The last day you can get a PCR test and have results back prior to New Year’s is Dec. 29.

Click here for more on testing.

Click here to report your results.

