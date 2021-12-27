Advertisement

Study finds Legos are better investment than gold

Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.
Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you ever thought about investing in discontinued Lego sets, then it might be the way to go for a lot of cash!

Researchers at a Russian university checked out the rate of return when it came to collecting toys and they found high value collectibles proved to be a better investment than gold, art or financial securities.

They noted retired Lego sets that were sold on secondary markets saw prices rises close to 11% annually.

That is currently faster than the rates for gold, stocks and bonds.

According to researchers, those who invest in Legos long-term can yield positive returns two to three years after retirement.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
A crash in Sheldon Saturday afternoon left a child dead and two adults injured.
19-month-old boy dies following Christmas Day crash in Sheldon
William Yediares
Police: Wrong-way driver led chase with unbuckled child in front seat
A tractor-trailer exceeding weight and height limits damaged the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon...
Vermont town triples fines for covered bridge violations
A total of 70 lives have been lost in Vermont in 2021 due to distracted or impaired driving.
Saturation patrols checking for sober drivers through holidays

Latest News

Jozsef Piri
Florida doctor pleads not guilty to shooting truck driver in Vermont
Classroom
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
A Cleveland clinic successfully performed a risky fetal surgery for the second time in history.
Rare heart surgery performed on fetus for second time in history