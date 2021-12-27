Advertisement

Tips to help head off holiday weight gain

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Losing weight after the holidays is at the top of many new year’s resolution lists.

We know that there are plenty of food-centric holiday gatherings that can lead to some weight gain.

Stacy Pelletier, a registered dietitian at the Gifford Medical Center, said instead of trying to lose weight over the holidays, your best bet may be to change your goal to maintaining your weight instead.

And she offered some tips to help.

“I tell people, try to just make enough for the people that you’re having over. And then if you have a lot of leftovers, try sending it home with folks so that it’s not a temptation for you. Or even putting it in portion control, little dishes, stick it in the freezer. So then you have something down the road,” Pelletier suggested.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Stacy Pelletier for more tips.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
A crash in Sheldon Saturday afternoon left a child dead and two adults injured.
19-month-old boy dies following Christmas Day crash in Sheldon
William Yediares
Police: Wrong-way driver led chase with unrestrained child in front seat
A tractor-trailer exceeding weight and height limits damaged the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon...
Vermont town triples fines for covered bridge violations
A total of 70 lives have been lost in Vermont in 2021 due to distracted or impaired driving.
Saturation patrols checking for sober drivers through holidays

Latest News

stress
Help for those struggling with pandemic-intensified holiday stress
Monday Weathercast
Monday Weathercast
2022
A look at Vermont legislative priorities in the 2022 session
New Hampshire officials say three people and a dog are safe after falling through the ice on...
3 people escape injury after falling through ice in NH
converter
Why crooks may be targeting parts on your car