Tips to help head off holiday weight gain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Losing weight after the holidays is at the top of many new year’s resolution lists.

We know that there are plenty of food-centric holiday gatherings that can lead to some weight gain.

Stacy Pelletier, a registered dietitian at the Gifford Medical Center, said instead of trying to lose weight over the holidays, your best bet may be to change your goal to maintaining your weight instead.

And she offered some tips to help.

“I tell people, try to just make enough for the people that you’re having over. And then if you have a lot of leftovers, try sending it home with folks so that it’s not a temptation for you. Or even putting it in portion control, little dishes, stick it in the freezer. So then you have something down the road,” Pelletier suggested.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Stacy Pelletier for more tips.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.