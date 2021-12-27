Advertisement

US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires

U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a new engineering analysis investigation covers more than 3 million vehicles from the 2011 through 2016 model years.

The agency has 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which occurred in vehicles that already have been recalled.

Engine failures and fires have dogged the Korean automakers’ vehicles September of 2015 when it issued an engine failure recall.

Since then it has issued at least eight more recalls for a host of engine problems, according to NHTSA documents posted on its website Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
A crash in Sheldon Saturday afternoon left a child dead and two adults injured.
19-month-old boy dies following Christmas Day crash in Sheldon
A tractor-trailer exceeding weight and height limits damaged the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon...
Vermont town triples fines for covered bridge violations
A total of 70 lives have been lost in Vermont in 2021 due to distracted or impaired driving.
Saturation patrols checking for sober drivers through holidays
Surveillance footage shows the burglar leaving Woodford General Store with several valuable items
Woodford General Store burglary suspect at large

Latest News

Snowmobile riders from outside of New Hampshire will have the chance to explore the over 7,000...
New Hampshire open snowmobile registration weekend in March
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Funding approved for New Hampshire youth center staff
A nonprofit group wants to open a grocery store in downtown Bennington and has secured a...
Group seeks to open nonprofit grocery in downtown Bennington
Gov. Kathy Hochul-Last week
WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York
Edward O. Wilson, co-author of "The Ants," which won the Pulitzer Prize for general...
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92