Waterbury gas station burglarized

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Waterbury gas station.

It happened sometime late Saturday or early Sunday at Yao’s Sunoco on Main Street.

Police say sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into the building and stole several valuable items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

