Waterbury gas station burglarized
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Waterbury gas station.
It happened sometime late Saturday or early Sunday at Yao’s Sunoco on Main Street.
Police say sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into the building and stole several valuable items.
Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.
