Advertisement

Waterbury gas station burglarized

Police are investigating a burglary at a Waterbury gas station.
Police are investigating a burglary at a Waterbury gas station.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Waterbury gas station.

It happened sometime late Saturday or early Sunday at Yao’s Sunoco on Main Street.

Police say sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into the building and stole several valuable items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
A crash in Sheldon Saturday afternoon left a child dead and two adults injured.
19-month-old boy dies following Christmas Day crash in Sheldon
A tractor-trailer exceeding weight and height limits damaged the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon...
Vermont town triples fines for covered bridge violations
A total of 70 lives have been lost in Vermont in 2021 due to distracted or impaired driving.
Saturation patrols checking for sober drivers through holidays
Surveillance footage shows the burglar leaving Woodford General Store with several valuable items
Woodford General Store burglary suspect at large

Latest News

The new year brings new laws for New Hampshire, including an abortion ban that was passed as...
Abortion, drunken driving, animal welfare laws to take effect in NH
Snowmobile riders from outside of New Hampshire will have the chance to explore the over 7,000...
New Hampshire open snowmobile registration weekend in March
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Funding approved for New Hampshire youth center staff
A nonprofit group wants to open a grocery store in downtown Bennington and has secured a...
Group seeks to open nonprofit grocery in downtown Bennington