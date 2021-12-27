Winter swimmers train in frigid waters for February festival

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of five women took on a frigid feat Sunday. Some swam the icy waters of Lake Willoughby for fun, and others did it to prepare for a winter swimming competition in February.

“As you’re getting out, you just feel good,” said winter swimmer Pam Ladds of Newport. She says she took her first dip in cold water around five years ago, after watching winter swimmers dive into 30-degree lakes like the one in Westmore.

“I thought, ‘They’re crazy,’ and then I thought, ‘They’re really having fun, so why don’t I try it?’ So I did the next year, and now I’m hooked,” Ladd said.

The athletes practiced their strokes for five minutes Sunday.

“After you get out of the water, you continue to get cold for the next half hour, but you also get warm at the same time. It’s just an incredible feeling,” said swimmer Maria Schumann of Greensboro.

“It has been amazing. I love the people,” added Kathleen Calicott of North Derby.

Charlotte Brynn has been winter swimming for the last decade and has completed a mile in Lake Champlain in under 40-degree temperatures. She says the challenge is what drives her to jump back in.

“It’s a real test of mental strength and focus and taking a situation which can be a little bit scary and a bit uncomfortable with relaxing and easy breathing -- getting in there and having a good time,” Brynn said.

Philip White is the director of the Kingdom Games, an organization that hosts sporting events in the Northeast Kingdom. In February, 135 swimmers from across the globe will compete in the Lake Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival in Newport. White estimates between 50 and 100 Vermonters throughout the state train during the cold months, and that group continues to grow.

“It just seemed to be something people could do in the pandemic that is social and distanced to keep them energized. It seems to be blossoming in the us these days,” White said.

Swimmers say there are some methods to make sure their bodies are ready to safely submerge in the freezing water.

“Starting slow, swimming a little bit at a time, and lengthening it over time. Your body adapts,” Brynn said.

“I started with 30-second cold showers and kept going from there,” said swimmer Lynton Moore of Newport.

And when the lakes completely ice over, the athletes say they have to get creative.

“We’ll bring snow into the house and sit in it and roll in it and other silly stuff like that just so your body gets the idea,” Ladds said.

The athletes competing in the February festival usually start training in the fall.

