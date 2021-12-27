BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a chilly start to the week, temperatures will be on the rise over the next several days. A warm front will push through the region during the early morning hours of Tuesday, with the chance for some light snow. The best chance of any accumulation will be over southern Vermont, where a few areas could see a dusting to two inches. Most areas north of Rutland can expect a dusting at best. Temperatures will hit their lows early in the overnight, and warm up into the upper 20s by Tuesday daybreak.

We’ll see the chance for a few snow showers on Tuesday, with minimal accumulation expected. Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Wednesday with mid to upper 30s expected. We have another weak weather system coming through on Thursday with a light mix possible, and the a quiet day for New Years Eve on Friday with highs still in the mid to upper 30s.

A developing system could bring our next chance for some accumulating snow over the weekend. A area of low pressure could move into the region on Saturday and into Sunday with the possibility of rain and snow. The track and intensity of the storm will need to be monitored as we get closer to the weekend.

Colder air heads our way on Monday. Highs through the start of next week will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

