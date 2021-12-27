Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a holiday weekend that featured more ice than “nice,” this last work week of 2021 will be relatively quiet. There will be a lot of clouds around today, and temperatures will come up a bit shy of normal (normal high for Burlington is now 32°).

A weakening low pressure system will fling around a few snow showers overnight and into the day on Tuesday, mainly in the higher elevations. By the end of the day on Tuesday, we are looking at just a dusting to an inch or two of snow accumulation.

An “every-other-day” weather pattern will be in place this week. Wednesday will be an “off” day with just mostly cloudy skies. Then Thursday will feature another round of some snow/rain showers.

New Year’s Eve is looking nice with slightly warmer than normal temperatures.

Once we get into the first weekend of 2022, get ready for another messy storm system which will be featuring a mix of snow, sleet, rain, and freezing rain. All that will start late Saturday and continue through Sunday, possibly a bit into Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking the progress of that weekend storm as we go through the week, and we will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest on this next messy storm. -Gary

