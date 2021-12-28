Advertisement

Disaster declaration extended for New Hampshire storms

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The federal government has expanded its disaster declaration following damaging storms in southwestern New Hampshire this summer.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency originally declared a disaster-related to storms during the last few days of July.  Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that the agency has extended the declaration to include Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.

The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management had appealed the federal initial original decision.

A preliminary damage assessment found that statewide response efforts totaled $3.2 million.

