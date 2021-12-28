Advertisement

Harvest Tips: Growing fresh greens in the winter

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you think your gardening was over just because it’s winter? Think again.

It may be cold outside, but inside can be the perfect temperature for growing your own fresh herbs during the winter. However, there are a couple of tricks you need to know.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener intern at the UVM Extension, to get you some tips for growing greens through the winter. Watch the video to see.

Click here for more on growing food indoors in the winter.

MM
