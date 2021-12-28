Inmate at South Burlington prison tests positive for COVID

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington has tested positive for COVID-19.

The testing was done during intake quarantine on Dec. 25. The results came back on Dec. 27.

Corrections officials say newly incarcerated people are held in quarantine and tested upon arrival, as well as seven and 12 days later. They must also be cleared of symptoms before joining the general population.

Statewide, the department is currently reporting one positive case in a prisoner and 17 cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.