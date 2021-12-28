Jay Peak offers refunds to Canadian season passholders

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - With the uncertainty at the U.S.-Canada border, the Jay Peak Resort is offering refunds to Canadian season passholders who can’t visit.

Canada recently issued a travel advisory asking that Canadians avoid all nonessential international travel as the omicron variant spreads throughout the world.

That’s made things difficult for resorts like Jay Peak, which depend on skiers crossing the border.

“The relationship we have with our Canadian passholders is too important and too long-standing to not show our appreciation for trying to hang in there with us during the most trying of times,” Resort President Steve Wright said.

Any Canadian who wants their money back for a season pass can get it. Depending on if and when they visited, it’s a full refund or pro-rated.

