Moira pretzel maker back in business after devastating fire

MOIRA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A northern New York business known for its handmade pretzels is back to business after a devastating fire last year.

Martin’s Handmade, a beloved Moira staple, is back. “We are one of five bakeries in the country that make a homemade product like this,” said Josiah Martin, the bakery’s owner.

He says the family-run business has been rolling out the Pennsylvania Dutch tradition since the early 1930s using the basics -- water, flour, yeast, and salt. “When the bakery was started in 1935 it was during the Great Depression and so there was a lot of labor and those raw ingredients were easy to get,” Martin explained.

Martin’s is one the largest employers in town with roughly 30 staff, a close-knit group that say they all feel like family. “We’re working alongside each other and I like to say, ‘If you’re working for the rest of your life, you might as well enjoy it,’” Martin said.

The factory moved to Moira from Theresa, New York in October 2020. “Just really believe there is potential in the North Country. To see a manufacturer in Moira, New York -- and these pretzels get sent all over the world -- it’s really something,” said Justus Martin, Josiah’s dad.

The company has been owned by the Martin family for four generations. Josiah, the current owner, is just 20. “My parents started me at a young age and just learning the principles of helping customers, and really any business is just solving a problem,” Josiah said.

But after a fire ripped through the factory last year just two months after opening, he found out some problems are harder to fix than others. “The fire destroyed all our stock, it destroyed everything,” Justus said.

“It’s one of those things that you really don’t have control of, in some ways. So, it’s really just understanding that this is a process and there are just some things that are out of our control,” Josiah said.

The cause of the fire was never determined. Despite bakeries around the country stepping in to help with production, they still suffered a loss. “We were down for about a year and even the prior year was a bit bumpy because we were moving the business so we didn’t have consistent distribution to begin with,” Josiah said.

The family has worked to rebuild over the past year and held a grand opening last month and are now back to rolling out their products nationwide. “We make 18,000 a day,” Josiah said. “Being able to continue that legacy is a huge blessing.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.