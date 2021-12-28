Advertisement

More rapid antigen tests being given out in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More rapid antigen tests are being given away in Vermont starting Tuesday.

Like last week, VTrans sites across the state will be giving out the take-home tests starting at 8 a.m. It will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Sites that will be giving out the tests Tuesday are in Bennington, Colchester, Dummerston, Mendon, Newport, St, Albans, St. Johnsbury, and White River Junction. Others will also be handing them out on Wednesday. Click here for the full list of sites.

As the state relies more on self testing, that means more self-reporting. The state wants you to report your results through their online portal.

