Newsmaker Interview: Vermont’s new US attorney

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has a new United States Attorney representing the state.

Nikolas Kerest took the oath of office Friday. Kerest was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate. He previously served as the assistant U.S. Attorney in Vermont since 2010 and replaces Christina Nolan, who was appointed by former President Trump.

Darren Perron spoke with Kerest about his top priorities for the job.

Related Stories:

Vt. names new U.S. Attorney for the state

Kerest tapped for next U.S. attorney for Vermont

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.