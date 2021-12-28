Advertisement

Plainfield man faces aggravated sexual assault charges

Anthony Bagalio accused of aggravated sexual assault with three minors.
Anthony Bagalio accused of aggravated sexual assault with three minors.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Plainfield man is set to face a judge, Tuesday, to answer to aggravated sexual charges, including with a child.

Vermont State Police say starting on October 30, 2021, an investigation was opened into the alleged sexual assault towards 57 year old, Anothny Bagalio, of Plainfield.

Police say Bagalio is accused of assaulting two female victims known to him, including a 3 year-old, who was assaulted in this year, and a 24 year-old, who was sexually assaulted from 2003-2010, beginning when the victim was 6 years old.

Police say as the investigation continued, Bagalio was arraigned on December 15th and pleaded not guilty. Then police learned, of a third victim, who accuses Bagalio was sexually assaulting her over a two year period beginning in 1996, when she was just 12 years old.

Police issued Bagalio a citation and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
William Yediares
Police: Wrong-way driver led chase with unrestrained child in front seat
A crash in Sheldon Saturday afternoon left a child dead and two adults injured.
19-month-old boy dies following Christmas Day crash in Sheldon
A tractor-trailer exceeding weight and height limits damaged the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon...
Vermont town triples fines for covered bridge violations
Jozsef Piri
Florida doctor pleads not guilty to road rage murder in Vermont

Latest News

UVM campus in winter of 2021
UVM on track for Vermont’s first accredited public health program
What this means for their public health students
UVM on track for Vermont’s first accredited public health program
Police looking for suspect who broke into Richmond Mobil Mart, truck pictured above
Richmond Gas Station burglarized early Monday
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage