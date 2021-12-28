Plainfield man faces aggravated sexual assault charges

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Plainfield man is set to face a judge, Tuesday, to answer to aggravated sexual charges, including with a child.

Vermont State Police say starting on October 30, 2021, an investigation was opened into the alleged sexual assault towards 57 year old, Anothny Bagalio, of Plainfield.

Police say Bagalio is accused of assaulting two female victims known to him, including a 3 year-old, who was assaulted in this year, and a 24 year-old, who was sexually assaulted from 2003-2010, beginning when the victim was 6 years old.

Police say as the investigation continued, Bagalio was arraigned on December 15th and pleaded not guilty. Then police learned, of a third victim, who accuses Bagalio was sexually assaulting her over a two year period beginning in 1996, when she was just 12 years old.

Police issued Bagalio a citation and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

