Powerball jackpot reaches $441M
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Powerball lottery game has hit its third-highest jackpot of the year and someone could kick off the new year as a multi-millionaire.
There were no winners Monday night.
That means the estimated jackpot increases to $441 million.
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
If one ticket holder wins, they could take a lump sum cashout of $317.5 million or choose to receive the entire $441 million across 30 payments made over 29 years.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.