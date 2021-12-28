Powerball jackpot reaches $441M

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Powerball lottery game has hit its third-highest jackpot of the year and someone could kick off the new year as a multi-millionaire.

There were no winners Monday night.

That means the estimated jackpot increases to $441 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.

If one ticket holder wins, they could take a lump sum cashout of $317.5 million or choose to receive the entire $441 million across 30 payments made over 29 years.

