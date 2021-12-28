Richmond Gas Station burglarized early Monday

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for who’s responsible for breaking into a Richmond gas station, Monday.

Police say it happened just after midnight at the Richmond Mobil Mart on West Main Street.

Police say security footage shows the suspect using a hammer to break the glass before entering into the store.

Police say the suspect left with an unknown amount of cigarettes in a black Chevy truck heading down Route 2 towards Williston.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo and colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

