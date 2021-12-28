Advertisement

Richmond Gas Station burglarized early Monday

Police looking for suspect who broke into Richmond Mobil Mart, truck pictured above
Police looking for suspect who broke into Richmond Mobil Mart, truck pictured above
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for who’s responsible for breaking into a Richmond gas station, Monday.

Police say it happened just after midnight at the Richmond Mobil Mart on West Main Street.

Police say security footage shows the suspect using a hammer to break the glass before entering into the store.

Police say the suspect left with an unknown amount of cigarettes in a black Chevy truck heading down Route 2 towards Williston.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo and colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

