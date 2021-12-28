Advertisement

Smith attends final COVID briefing

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith will be retiring by the end of the week.

At his final appearance Tuesday at Governor Scott’s COVID briefing, Smith thanked state employees, first responders, and health care workers for their help during the pandemic.

He also thanked the governor for his leadership and the people of Vermont, who stuck together through the pandemic.

Smith has played a key role in Vermont’s testing, vaccination, and booster logistics. “One person leaving is not going to change the course of our response. My only hope is that along the way I helped make a difference while I was here,” Smith said.

Deputy AHS Secretary Jenney Samuelson will now serve in an interim capacity until Smith’s replacement is named.

