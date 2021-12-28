State legislatures in US poised to act on abortion rights

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - An expected decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming year to severely restrict abortion rights or overturn Roe v. Wade entirely is setting off a renewed round of abortion battles in state legislatures across the U.S.

Republican-led legislatures are likely to press for full bans while Democratic-led ones are expected to push for more robust protections and ways to help women from other states.

In Vermont, voters are likely to be casting ballots in November on a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. In Kansas, voters could be casting ballots in the August primary on a proposal to amend the state constitution to say it provides no right to abortion.

