Top 3 on 3 for Monday, December 27th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A light week on the schedule due to the holiday, but still plenty of action to make up this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, boys hoops from last Monday. Hartford is still undefeated on the year thanks in large part to Jacob Seaver. Seaver would post 18 points on the evening, including a pair of late triples. He’d also get free on the break for a layup to pretty much put this one out of reach as the Canes downed the MMU Cougars 63-55.

At number two, the US Olympic Trials in Nordic Combined and Ski Jumping returned to Lake Placid over the weekend, with competitors hoping to punch their ticket to Beijing. After Taylor Fletcher locked down his Nordic combined spot Friday, Kevin Bickner did the same in men’s ski jump. His pair of jumps, each going more than 96 meters was enough to win him the competition and guarantee a spot in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

And at number one, the UVM men’s hoops team ended its nonconference slate with a win over Colgate Wednesday, but they couldn’t have done it without Aaron Deloney. The junior guard would go off for a career-high 18 points including a couple monumental threes and some free throws down the stretch to help Vermont emerge with a 78-68 win. Aaron Deloney, number one in your programs and this week, number one in the Top 3 on 3.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.