Tractor-trailer crashes on sharp turn, rolls into Black River

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - An overturned tractor-trailer will remain in the Black River-- for now.

The Proctorsville Fire Department says crews will remove the big rig from the river just off Route 131 in Cavendish on Wednesday.

The road was closed all day Tuesday and will be again Wednesday when the tractor-trailer is removed.

The truck driver crashed on a sharp turn early Tuesday morning.

The Chester Telegraph reports that fire crews in cold water suits pulled the driver to safety.

