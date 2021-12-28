Advertisement

UVM men’s lax ranked in preseason Nike/USA Lacrosse poll

Defending America East champs come in at #19
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catamount men’s lacrosse team had arguably the best season in program history in 2021, claiming the America East title in both the regular season and tournament. In the process, they clinched their first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament. On Monday, the Cats were recognized as one of the best teams in the country heading into the 2022 campaign.

Vermont is ranked 19th in the preseason Nike/USA Lacrosse national rankings, that’s a poll comprised of D1 head coaches and USA Lacrosse Magazine. UVM getting a lot of respect for a very good reason: they literally bring back 100% of their point production from a year ago, plus two of their three starting defensemen, faceoff ace Tommy Burke, and starting goaltender Ryan Cornell.

The Cats have two games on their schedule against teams also ranked in the top 20, at #3 Duke for the season opener on February 6th and home to #20 Bryant on March 5th, plus a road contest against a Penn State team that is also receiving votes.

