Vermont Legislature panel recommends 1st two weeks be remote

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A panel of the Vermont Legislature is recommending that the body meet remotely for the first two weeks of the session that begins next week and then reassess to determine whether it will be safe to resume in-person meetings.

The Legislature’s Joint Rules Committee made the recommendation Tuesday.

The Legislature had been considering ways for lawmakers, staff and the public to meet safely in the Montpelier Statehouse. But the expected upcoming spike in the more transmissible omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 prompted lawmakers to reconsider.

The Tuesday decision must be approved by the rules committees of both the Vermont House and Vermont Senate.

