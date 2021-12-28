Vermont sees deadliest year on the road in a decade

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are closing out another deadly year on Vermont’s roads, 73 in all. That is the most deadly crashes Vermont has had in a decade.

In 2012, the total was 77.

That is the exact opposite of what state police want to see, and at the turn of the year, they are hoping through collaboration and education, they can right the ship.

“Texting is what I would say is the most, speeding, there is a lot of speeding,” said Alan Rubel, a driver of Barre.

“A lot of distracted driving, that’s for sure,” said Dale Degreenia, a driver of St. Johnsbury.

Asking drivers headed up I-89 in Williston, they say no, Vermont’s roads aren’t safe. And with the state reporting 73 deaths this year, police say it’s deeper than a number.

“This is a ripple effect, any fatal crash is like a giant rock in a very small pond. It’ll ripple for a long period of time,” said Sgt. Paul Ravelin with the Vermont State Police.

This year of the 73 killed, 60% were unbuckled, 42% were under the influence of something, and 31% were speeding.

Sgt. Ravelin says all of those deaths were preventable.

He says the driver is responsible for making sure young kids are secured safely.

“Belting adolescents and infants is very very important, using the proper safety seat, installed properly and the seatbelt adjusted properly for the younger passengers. It has to fit them properly. If you have any questions, we certainly have many programs out there to fit your car seat safely, properly, how to adjust it to a smaller frame person, if they need a booster seat and so on so that it fits them properly,” said Sgt. Ravelin.

He says state police can’t ticket their way to fewer deaths.

“The partnership that we have with the folks that use our roads is more important than the number of tickets we are writing or the number of arrests that are made,” said Ravelin.

Next year, state police plan to be working more directly in communities. That means things like educational programs, increased exposure to state police, or targeted partnerships with communities or local law enforcement in areas of concern.

Sgt. Ravelin says the goal is to meet the problem at the decision before it’s too late.

“Any one of those decision points are removed from the scenario and the likelihood of a fatal crash has gone down significantly,” said Sgt. Ravelin.

Ravelin says it isn’t foolproof, but there really is only one goal for 2022.

“We don’t want to see another year of 73 fatalities,” said Sgt. Ravelin.

Those sharing the road agree and say every action has a consequence

“You’re affecting everyone behind you too,” said Degreenia.

When you look at the 10-year average from 2011 to 2020, it’s 71.5 deaths, so 73 is only a bit higher. And in comparison to other decades, we are still lower.

As we come up on New Year’s Eve, state police want to remind you not only to not drive impaired, but to have a plan going into the holiday.

