Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 239 new coronavirus cases for a total of 61,735. There have been a total of 461 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 5.1%.

