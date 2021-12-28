BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll keep it cloudy for the next few days as we wrap up the year with reasonably quiet weather. A weather system will move through southern New England through early Wednesday, which will bring another chance for some light snow in southern Vermont. Parts of Bennington and Windham counties could see a dusting to an inch or two of new snow by midday on Wednesday, with most areas north of that will see a dusting at best. Temperatures will be a little above average again with highs in the mid 30s, but skies will remain cloudy.

Thursday will feature more clouds with the chance of a light mix by late in the day. Our best bet for a few breaks of sunshine will be on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs through the end of the work week will be in the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll ring in the New Year with the potential for a messy storm for Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, which will bring mainly rain to the region. We could see some colder air arrive late Saturday night and into Sunday, changing any rain or mix over to snow. The forecast will likely need some fine-tuning as we get a little closer to the weekend.

Early next week will see colder weather return to the region. Plan on partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the upper teens and low 20s.

