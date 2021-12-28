BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Take it easy this morning. A few snow showers have been falling, but there is also some drizzle, and with temperatures still below the freezing mark, there could be some slick, icy spots on the roads & sidewalks this morning. As we get past the morning hours, the temperatures will be rising above freezing. There could still be a few more snow showers, but mainly confined to the northern mountains, and they won’t amount to much.

The rest of the week is looking fairly quiet - just a few snow/rain showers late Thursday into Thursday night.

2021 will end on an okay note on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but it will stay dry with above average temperatures for this time of year. If you are planning on being out and about on New Year’s Eve, the weather is looking okay - mainly cloudy, but temperatures won’t be too bad at all, in the 20s.

2022 will get off to a messy start. A potent storm system will be coming through with a variety of precipitation types. It is an ever-evolving system, so the forecast will also be evolving and changing as we go through the next few days. But right now it looks like Saturday will be featuring mainly rain. After a short lull in the action Saturday night, the next part of the storm will come through with mainly snow showers as temperatures will be dropping. Blustery NW winds will be bringing in a shot of colder air on Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the development of that weekend storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest outlooks, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.