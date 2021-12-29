Advertisement

Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test

A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed the first autonomous truck test route in Arizona.(Source: Courtesy TuSimple)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A semitruck guided by technology from the company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip, the company said Wednesday.

San Diego-based TuSimple says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public roads with no human intervention.

The nighttime trip earlier this month started at a railyard in Tucson, Arizona and ended at a distribution center in Phoenix with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement.

Founded in 2015, TuSimple says it has 70 autonomous trucks globally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Bagalio
Plainfield man faces child sex charges
Tuesday's Vermont COVID briefing in Montpelier.
80K rapid tests to be distributed to returning Vt. students
Jozsef Piri
Florida doctor pleads not guilty to road rage murder in Vermont
It's day three of the Vermont Department of Health's antigen test giveaway, where Vermonters...
State hands out more free tests; will results skew Vermont’s COVID data?
Burlington Police officer sent to the hospital after being attacked by Newport man
Burlington officer seriously injured responding to scene

Latest News

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
Home Depot enhances their military discount
Vermont’s legislature returns back to work next week, and they’ll be meeting remotely for the...
Vermont legislature to meet remotely next week
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche
Vermont’s legislature returns back to work next week, and they’ll be meeting remotely for the...
Vermont legislature to return remote next week
While the final number of deer taken won’t be available for a few more weeks, Vermont Fish &...
Preliminary Vermont deer hunting data released