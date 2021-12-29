Advertisement

BTV officer seriously injured responding to scene

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington Police officer is in the hospital Tuesday after being attacked downtown.

Burlington Police Department’s Acting Police Chief, Jon Murad says just after 6:00 p.m. Police received calls of a man attacking a bus driver at the bus station on Cherry Street.

Police say an officer responded and saw David Perry, 39, of Newport trying to break his way back onto the bus he was just kicked off of. The officer approached Perry, he charges at the officer, the officer pulls out his taser, but has no effect.

Police say Perry attacked the officer severely injuring his leg. Perry and the officer were sent to the hospital.

No charges have been filed, yet.

